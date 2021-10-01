MSDH: 822 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths reported on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Friday that more than 800 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Friday that 822 new coronavirus cases and 46 deaths were reported as of Thursday, Sept. 30.

Twelve of the deaths happened between Aug. 27 and Sept. 29. Thirty-four others were discovered during a review of death certificates from Dec. 22, 2020, to Sept. 24, 2021.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 489,216 and 9,646, respectively.

There were around 105 new cases reported in the Pine Belt. There were also six deaths reported, which included two in Forrest and Jasper County each and one in Lamar and Wayne County each.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,117 COVID-19 cases and 993 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,212 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,271 cases, 243 deaths

Jasper: 3,201 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,560 cases, 232 deaths

Lamar: 10,335 cases, 134 deaths

Marion: 4,138 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 2,026 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,362 cases, 71 deaths

MSDH also reported that around 454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to MSDH, 2,810,045 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,315,201 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

