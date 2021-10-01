Laurel hosts Loblolly Festival Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual street festival in Laurel that was canceled last year because of the pandemic is back on for 2021.

The Loblolly Festival will take place Saturday in downtown Laurel.

It will feature live music, activities for children and nearly 150 vendors, which is a record number for the event.

“A lot of vendors will be on Front Street, so I know in the past it’s been not as many, but we have maxed out every spot we can think of,” said Susan Ladd, executive director of Laurel Main Street.

“The last Loblolly we had, I believe, there were more than 10,000 people in attendance, so I’m hoping for something that big or even bigger this year,” said Keri Rowell, co-owner of Lott Furniture Company.

“It’s really, really awesome to do an event like this again after we missed it last year, that celebrates, the community and small businesses and the arts,” Kari added.

City officials are hoping the festival will be a successful and safe event for everyone.

“If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask, if you don’t wear a mask, hopefully, you’ve been vaccinated and you can just enjoy the people, enjoy the weather,” said Johnny Magee, mayor of Laurel.

Hours for the festival are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.