Heritage Arts Festival to be held at LRMA in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Saturday, Oct. 2, the 28th-annual Heritage Arts Festival will be held at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel.

The theme for this year’s event is “Mississippi Animals,” and it will include animal-themed activities, such as weaving, working with beads and getting temporary tattoos.

The kids will also have an opportunity to help stuff a black bear and a whitetail deer.

George Bassi, executive director for LRMA, said there will be a few changes this year but everyone is still invited to come out and have a fun-filled day.

“It’s been wet this week as you know, and with the rain, we’re going to have some of our activities in the museum,” Bassi said.

“There will be a couple of things on the front lawn. It’s almost always held outside, but this year, we’ll have a few things outside, and most of our activities will be inside the museum in our galleries,” Bassi added.

There will also be live animals on display for the kids to learn about, and free pizza and soft drinks will be provided to all those who attend.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.