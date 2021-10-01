Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new hyena, Pili

Pili is coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.
Pili is coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.(Hattiesburg Zoo)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is welcoming a new laughing member to its family.

Pili, a year-old female hyena, will be joining Niru, the male hyena who came to the zoo in May. Pili is coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.

Niru and Pili will be introduced to one another in their holding pen, but they will be in their outside yard area within a short time frame of meeting one another.

Within the hyena species the females are the dominant sex, and sometimes do not get along with their male counterparts.

“With all animal introductions there are bound to be scuffling while they figure out their roles in the group,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation and education for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It may look to the general public like they are fighting, but, in reality, they are just figuring out who is in charge.”

Cumpton said that Pili and Niru are expected to live together in both the holding area and on exhibit. Animals, however, can change the plans, so they said they will have to be flexible.

They have been in communications with Phili’s keepers at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, and have been encouraged that it will all work out.

“They have sent us videos and told us all about Pili’s silly personality. Niru has a quiet and sweet temperament, so we are very hopeful that this will be a very compatible match,” said Cumpton.

We welcome Pili, a year-old female hyena, who will join Niru, a male hyena who came to the zoo in May of this year. ...

Posted by Hattiesburg Zoo on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother
Jeremy Lavelle Stringer
Man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash released on unsecured bond
Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge

Latest News

Game of the Week: Petal at Oak Grove
Game of the Week: Petal at Oak Grove
The City of Hattiesburg is hosting its fourth annual Restaurant Week from Oct. 2 - 9.
Restaurant Week kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg
Residents on HighPointe Subdivision and West Lamar Water customers from 2 to 77 Pompano Drive...
West Lamar Water issues boil water notice
Midday Headlines 10/01/2021
Midday Headlines 10/01/2021