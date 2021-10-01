Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes new hyena, Pili

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is welcoming a new laughing member to its family.

Pili, a year-old female hyena, will be joining Niru, the male hyena who came to the zoo in May. Pili is coming to the Hattiesburg Zoo from the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo.

Niru and Pili will be introduced to one another in their holding pen, but they will be in their outside yard area within a short time frame of meeting one another.

Within the hyena species the females are the dominant sex, and sometimes do not get along with their male counterparts.

“With all animal introductions there are bound to be scuffling while they figure out their roles in the group,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation and education for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It may look to the general public like they are fighting, but, in reality, they are just figuring out who is in charge.”

Cumpton said that Pili and Niru are expected to live together in both the holding area and on exhibit. Animals, however, can change the plans, so they said they will have to be flexible.

They have been in communications with Phili’s keepers at the Albuquerque BioPark Zoo, and have been encouraged that it will all work out.

“They have sent us videos and told us all about Pili’s silly personality. Niru has a quiet and sweet temperament, so we are very hopeful that this will be a very compatible match,” said Cumpton.

