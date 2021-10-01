Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be in-person event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual event that supports people living with diabetes will be held in-person this year, after taking place virtually in 2020, due to the pandemic.

The Mississippi Walk for Diabetes in Hattiesburg returns to the Longleaf Trace.

It’ll happen on Sunday, Oct. 10 and it begins at 2 p.m.

Hundreds of people are expected to participate.

It includes both 5K and one-mile events.

Members of the Stensland family of Hattiesburg are serving as honorary chairs for the walk.

“One in eight Mississippians have diabetes, in fact, one out of three of those don’t even know they have it,” said Lars Stensland. “They go undiagnosed. It’s one of the silent killers in Mississippi.”

“I’m really excited to get to meet people in person and be able to talk to people at the run,” said Emma Stensland, 11, Lars’ daughter.

She was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes about one year ago.

The event supports the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi

Five other walks are being held across the state this year.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.