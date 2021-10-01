Hattiesburg man arrested for possession of drugs, firearms near church
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested on felony drug charges on Friday.
On Friday, Oct. 1, Hattiesburg police arrested 30-year-old David Knight in the 800 block of Timothy Lane.
Officers seized 63 dosage units of oxycodone and two weapons during the arrest.
Knight was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with the enhancements for possession of a firearm and for being in proximity of a church.
Knight was booked into the Forrest County Jail at 1:06 p.m.
