Hattiesburg man arrested for possession of drugs, firearms near church

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested on felony drug charges on Friday.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Hattiesburg police arrested 30-year-old David Knight in the 800 block of Timothy Lane.

Officers seized 63 dosage units of oxycodone and two weapons during the arrest.

Knight was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, with the enhancements for possession of a firearm and for being in proximity of a church.

Knight was booked into the Forrest County Jail at 1:06 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.