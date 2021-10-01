Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Federal grant supports apprenticeship programs at PRCC

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is getting some new federal money to grow apprenticeship programs in Mississippi.

PRCC has gotten a $200,000 grant from the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program (MAP).

It’s a renewal of a two-year grant.

It pays for staff to promote apprenticeships and supports training costs.

The program helps employers like Chain Electric Company.

It works with PRCC on a four-year apprenticeship program.

“We have worked with companies like Chain and some others to develop apprenticeships from the ground up and to do things like supporting companies like Ingalls when they are looking to come to our programs to recruit into their apprenticeship programs,” said Rebecca Brown, dean of workforce and community development at PRCC.

“It gives us the time to do in-house training, bring students in for a week at a time, two weeks, whatever we may do and then, also provide us the (utility lineman) yard, the facility to do hands-on outdoor training as well,” said Jarid Ladner, safety and training manager for Chain Electric Company.

The grant funds originate at the U.S. Department of Labor.

PRCC first partnered with the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead
Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

Latest News

The Mississippi Walk for Diabetes will be an in-person event in Hattiesburg on Oct. 10.
Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be in-person event
Nearly 7,173 miles couldn’t keep Army soldier Charles Griffin away from his family in Pascagoula.
Soldier surprises brother with heartwarming reunion at Pascagoula High School
More than 160 golfers gathered at the Laurel Country Club to raise money for the American...
Annual Dixie Electric Charity Golf Tournament raises money for the American Cancer Society
The event was an opportunity for the students to meet with representatives from local and state...
Temple Baptist Church hosted College and Career Fair for homeschool students