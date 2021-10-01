Federal grant supports apprenticeship programs at PRCC

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College is getting some new federal money to grow apprenticeship programs in Mississippi.

PRCC has gotten a $200,000 grant from the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program (MAP).

It’s a renewal of a two-year grant.

It pays for staff to promote apprenticeships and supports training costs.

The program helps employers like Chain Electric Company.

It works with PRCC on a four-year apprenticeship program.

“We have worked with companies like Chain and some others to develop apprenticeships from the ground up and to do things like supporting companies like Ingalls when they are looking to come to our programs to recruit into their apprenticeship programs,” said Rebecca Brown, dean of workforce and community development at PRCC.

“It gives us the time to do in-house training, bring students in for a week at a time, two weeks, whatever we may do and then, also provide us the (utility lineman) yard, the facility to do hands-on outdoor training as well,” said Jarid Ladner, safety and training manager for Chain Electric Company.

The grant funds originate at the U.S. Department of Labor.

PRCC first partnered with the Mississippi Apprenticeship Program in 2017.

