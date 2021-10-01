Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Doctors push to keep mask mandates in school districts across the state

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Doctors across the state are urging school districts, teachers, parents, and their children to continue wearing masks because deaths from covid are still occurring in our children.

“We would encourage parents, regardless of what your school is doing to have their child wear the mask,” says Hattiesburg Clinic pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson.

Henderson, who is also the president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, shares a few numbers on the number of deaths we’ve seen in the state since July.

“We’ve had six pediatric deaths since July 25 here in Mississippi. The most recent one was on Sept. 25, a 16-year-old from North Pontotoc, a football player,” she says.

Henderson says while COVID-19 in children is generally a mild disease, it still can be life-threatening. She fears with the mask mandate gone, students will not only get COVID but the flu, as well, as we head into the season.

“Last year when children were masked, we did not see very many cases of flu in the state, really in the country. We are concerned about what we are calling a twin pandemic, where we might be seeing flu and COVID at the same time,” Henderson says.

There’s only one pediatric hospital in the state, and Henderson says it is full of children with COVID-19.

She says parents can help alleviate the strain by going to their school districts and asking for a mask mandate to continue for their children.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported three deaths in September alone in students between 11 and 17.

Henderson encourages all parents with children ages 12 and up to go ahead and get the vaccination against COVID to combat the virus.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead
Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

Latest News

The Mississippi Walk for Diabetes will be an in-person event in Hattiesburg on Oct. 10.
Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be in-person event
More than 160 golfers gathered at the Laurel Country Club to raise money for the American...
Annual Dixie Electric Charity Golf Tournament raises money for the American Cancer Society
Pfizer booster
COVID boosters now offered at county health departments
Patience Buxton De Santiago had emergency C-section to save their babies.
Pregnant women in Mississippi account for nearly 10% of all COVID-19 deaths among expecting mothers in US