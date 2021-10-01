Win Stuff
Criminal justice forum in Laurel helps inform citizens about SB 2795

By Branden Walker
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A criminal justice forum was put on by Sen. Juan Barnett at the Laurel Train Depot in conjunction with the organization, American for Prosperity.

The forum was to help educate people about Senate Bill 2795, which is a bill that allows a person convicted of non-violent or violent crimes to be eligible for parole after serving a set amount of time in prison.

Barnett shares why he and the organization decided to come together in the community to speak on the bill.

“It’s called ‘earned parole,’ and that’s for a reason that those individuals in prison have to do certain things to earn their parole. But we also made it to where people can’t have the possibility of parole,” says Barnett.

Those convicted of capital murder, first or second-degree murder, human trafficking and drug trafficking are not considered for parole in Mississippi.

For more information on the bill, you can go to the link below:

Senate Bill 2795

