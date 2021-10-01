City of Laurel proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Oct. 1, a proclamation ceremony was held at city hall in Laurel where Mayor Johnny Magee signed a decree for the city naming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Members from the community along with city and law enforcement officials were on hand during the event.

This is an effort to break the cycle of domestic violence and get help to those who are affected by it.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic and emotional/psychological abuse.

Domestic violence affects about 10 million adults in the United States each year. Domestic abuse affects one out of every four women and one out of every ten males, according to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

Domestic violence hotlines across the country receive over 19,000 calls on a normal day.

