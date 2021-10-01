Bobcats remain unbeaten with 28-13 win over Hinds

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Lardarius Webb Jr. (Jackson Academy) set the tone early for No. 5 Jones College.

Webb returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown on Hinds’ first possession of the game and sparked the Bobcats to a 28-13 victory over the Eagles here Thursday night at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.

The win gives Jones a 5-0 start – its best start since 2013.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff and marched from their own 35-yard line to the Bobcat 35.

On the 10th play of the drive, Webb picked off Hinds’ quarterback BeSean McCray at his own 25-yard line and ran it all the way to the end zone. Brody Pierce’s (Starkville Academy) extra point gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead with 9:14 to play in the opening quarter.

Hinds then drove 69 yards in 13 plays, but placekicker Ben Duncan’s 39-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

Two possessions later, the Eagles moved 33 yards in 13 plays. But Duncan’s 43-yard field goal attempt missed to the left and Jones maintained its one touchdown lead.

The Bobcats then took over and marched 80 yards in 11 plays. Facing third and 7 at the Eagle 26-yard line, quarterback Quaterius Hawkins (Bastrop, Louisiana) scored on a keeper. Pierce’s conversion made it 14-0 with 4:38 left in the first half.

Hinds recovered a fumble at the Bobcat 35 early in the third quarter. The Eagles moved to the Jones’ 9, but Zach Causey (Madison Central) blocked Duncan’s 26-yard field goal attempt.

The Bobcats then got possession and went 80 yards in five plays. Hawkins connected with Bud Tolbert (Water Valley) for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Pierce’s extra point made it 21-0 with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The Eagles took the ensuing kickoff and drove 74 yards in five plays for its first score. McCray ran 14 yards for a touchdown and Duncan’s extra point made it 21-7 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.

Hinds would then go 53 yards in nine plays to get within one score. Jeffrey Pittman scored on a 1-yard run, but the extra point failed, leaving the Bobcats with a 21-13 lead with 42 seconds to play in the third quarter.

But Jones answered quickly.

The Bobcats started its next drive at their own 26. After a 10-yard holding penalty, Hawkins found Tolbert near midfield. Tolbert carried it the rest of the way for an 84-yard touchdown pass. Pierce’s extra point ended the scoring with seven seconds left in the third quarter.

Defensively for Jones, linebacker Drew Horton (Madison-Ridgeland Academy) had 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and half a sack. Linebacker Kenderian Dixon (Yazoo County) had nine tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. Jaylin Simmons (Jackson Lanier) and Kenderius Burke (Leake Central) added sacks and Kamarius Husband (West Marion) had half a sack.

Simmons, Andre Mack (Madison Central), Jordyn Mahaffey (West Marion) and Burke each had a TFL and Tylan Glass (Nanih Waiya), Ricky Willis (Harrison Central), Husband and Shaheim Carroll (Gautier) each had half a TFL.

Running back La’Damian Webb (Opelika, Alabama) had his fifth 100-yard game of the season, gaining 125 yards on 23 carries. Hawkins carried five times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Tolbert had two receptions for 129 yards and two scores.

Hawkins completed 8-of-17 passes for 172 yards.

The Bobcats, who lead the South Division at 2-0, host Southwest Mississippi for Homecoming at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9. The game will air on JCJC.TV with Mark Easley and Luke Johnson on the call.

Hinds, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the division, entertains Copiah-Lincoln on Oct. 7.

