Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Badges United’ collects relief supplies for Ida hurricane victims

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police and firefighters are teaming up with local residents to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

Friday, police officers and firefighters collected several truckloads of donated supplies during a relief drive at the Laurel Walmart.

They called the event, “Badges United for Hurricane Ida Relief.”

Items such as bottled water, baby supplies and non-perishable foods were accepted.

Organizers say they’ll be leaving soon to take the supplies to the Grand Isle, Louisiana area.

“It’s our turn to give back, pay it forward and we’re doing it,” said Capt. Shannon Carraway of the Laurel Police Department. “We have a lot of monetary donations and that’s been a big blessing.”

“We’re taking everything, we’re not turning down anything. We’re going to take everything we get. They have basically nothing and they’re starting over, so we’re going to do whatever we can to help them out.” Carraway added.

Donations will continue to be accepted at the Laurel Police Department and the Laurel Fire Department.

Carraway says officers and firefighters are planning on delivering the supplies next Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead
A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother
The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
Jeremy Lavelle Stringer
Man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash released on unsecured bond

Latest News

A preliminary hearing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 6, before Judge Rhea H. Sheldon at 9...
Forrest Co. Chancery Court serves temporary restraining order to Hub City club
Petal implements 3 percent sales tax on restaurants and lodging.
Petal implements 3 percent sales tax at restaurants, hotels
The annual Loblolly Festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Laurel hosts Loblolly Festival Saturday
Members from the community along with city and law enforcement officials were on hand during...
City of Laurel proclaims October Domestic Violence Awareness Month