‘Badges United’ collects relief supplies for Ida hurricane victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police and firefighters are teaming up with local residents to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

Friday, police officers and firefighters collected several truckloads of donated supplies during a relief drive at the Laurel Walmart.

They called the event, “Badges United for Hurricane Ida Relief.”

Items such as bottled water, baby supplies and non-perishable foods were accepted.

Organizers say they’ll be leaving soon to take the supplies to the Grand Isle, Louisiana area.

“It’s our turn to give back, pay it forward and we’re doing it,” said Capt. Shannon Carraway of the Laurel Police Department. “We have a lot of monetary donations and that’s been a big blessing.”

“We’re taking everything, we’re not turning down anything. We’re going to take everything we get. They have basically nothing and they’re starting over, so we’re going to do whatever we can to help them out.” Carraway added.

Donations will continue to be accepted at the Laurel Police Department and the Laurel Fire Department.

Carraway says officers and firefighters are planning on delivering the supplies next Wednesday.

