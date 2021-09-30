Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, had an active warrant through the Hattiesburg Police...
Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

Latest News

Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Wednesday Sept....
Lava flowing into sea creates delta, expands Spanish island
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lava delta forms off coast of Spanish island
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
EXPLAINER: NLRB memo says college athletes are employees