USM resumes study abroad programs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The study abroad programs at The University of Southern Mississippi have returned as travel restrictions subside.

Currently, there are 14 USM students participating in the fall semester programs with a majority stationed in Spain at the University of Cadiz. The remaining students are visiting South Korea, Scotland, Ireland and France.

Although travel restrictions overseas were still in place this past summer, the University was able to send 21 students and four faculty members to Hawaii for a program focused on art and history.

“We are thrilled to once again be sending students on programs,” said USM’s Study Abroad Director Amy Linden. “The past year has been incredibly frustrating for students and faculty planning their schedules around a study abroad program. We have been hopeful that the situation would improve and therefore continued trying to offer programs.”

Linden said COVID-19 restrictions remain in place for many countries and the restrictions often vary. Some host countries are requiring a negative COVID test, proof of vaccination or quarantine upon arrival.

“Restrictions onsite change often, and we remind students that a lot of places still have a mask mandate, limitations on gatherings and social distance rules,” said Linden. “To be prepared for changes in regulations and to keep students, faculty and citizens of host countries as safe as possible, we are requiring all students, faculty and staff on our programs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks prior to departure.”

USM sophomore Patrick Tyson, of Hattiesburg, is among the contingent studying at the University of Cadiz this semester. Tyson is pursuing a triple major in anthropology, sociology and Spanish and said this trip to Spain is his first time outside of the continental United States.

“As an English-speaking person born and raised in Mississippi, I have always been in the linguistic majority,” Tyson said. “My time in Spain has not only provided me (with) insight into non-English speaking life but also helped me expand my linguistic perspective. Now, I feel I can more easily sympathize with the perspectives of immigrants, expats, and others living in countries that don’t speak their lingua franca. Moreover, my time in Spain has taught me what personal and collegiate life is like outside of my home nation.”

USM’s Study Abroad programs are open to all students who meet the minimum requirements, such as having at least a 2.5 GPA and no disciplinary or academic probation issues. Students also are required to obtain a valid passport.

The time students spend abroad can vary from two weeks to an academic year depending upon the course of study.

“The personal growth that happens during and following a study abroad experience supports USM’s core mission to prepare its student population to embark on meaningful life endeavors,” said Linden. “Based on a recent report by NAFSA, employers value and seek out applicants with skills that are gained through study abroad such as communication, leadership, problem-solving, and time management.”

