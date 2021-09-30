Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: Richton High School football coach Stephen Rice

Rice is in the fourth year of his second stint on the Rebels’ sideline.
Rice is in the fourth year of his second stint on the Rebels’ sideline.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Richton High School head football coach Stephen Rice.

Rice is in the fourth year of his second stint on the Rebels’ sideline.

He initially spent three years in Richton from 2010 through 2012, taking the Rebels to the Class 2A playoffs in that third year.

He returned to Perry Central High School in 2018. The Rebels have posted a 23-20 record in his three-plus-season second stint, including consecutive nine-win seasons (2019-2018) and hosting a playoff game for the first time.

The Rebels have ridden the coaster a bit this year, starting slow before evening their record at 2-2.

Richton (2-3) fell 30-6 in its Region 4-1A opener to Bay Springs High School Friday.

Rice talks about the challenge a revamped Region 4 offers, about coaching at a smaller school like Richton and potentially, having to navigate through a second season marred by COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

