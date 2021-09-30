Win Stuff
Temple Baptist Church hosted College and Career Fair for homeschool students

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Sept. 30, a College and Career Fair was held at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg for homeschool students from 9th - 12th grade.

The event was an opportunity for the students to meet with representatives from local and state colleges and area businesses.

More than 22 vendors were on hand to meet the kids and their parents and were able to take home brochures and literature which could help them make decisions in their future career choices.

Organizer Teresa Hutson said homeschooled children are often under-represented. This event allowed them to see what choices are available to them and meet other homeschool students from the area as well.

“We had a lot of positive responses both from our businesses and our colleges and our students and parents. The parents were able to meet and speak to the representatives, and we’ve just had a positive response from everyone,” said Hutson.

Anna Rachel Krebs was there with her friend Anna Kate Hutson and said they were happy they came to the event.

“I’m a senior, so it really helped me to narrow down everything. I had three colleges in mind, and talking today helped me to narrow it down to just two and probably one in the next couple of days,” said Krebs.

With the success of the College and Career Fair, organizers say they hope to make it an annual event.

