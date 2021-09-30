Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal

Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the roadway, said Mississippi Highway Patrol. It's one of several accidents troopers are working in South Mississippi.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - State troopers are working several traffic accidents throughout four South Mississippi counties that all happened Thursday morning.

One of those accidents is a fatal crash in George County on Highway 26, near Joe Fortner Road, which is just west of where the road is closed due to the collapsed roadway. MHP Spokesperson Cal Robertson said a pickup truck and a log truck collided. All lanes are currently blocked while authorities work to clear the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

On I-59 in Pearl River County, a UPS truck went off the road and into the ditch just north of Savannah Millard Road. MHP reports that all southbound lanes are closed and that traffic delays should be expected for a few hours while they work to get the truck out. This was also a single-vehicle accident, said Robertson.

Other accidents that MHP responded to Thursday morning that have been cleared include one in Harrison County and another in Jackson County.

In Harrison County, a vehicle went over the side of the Wolf River Bridge on I-10 near mile marker 26, just west of County Farm Road. Traffic was backed up past Menge Avenue while authorities worked to clear the scene. Injuries were reported, said Robertson, adding that it was a single-vehicle accident.

Another single-vehicle crash was reported on I-10 at mile marker 57 after a vehicle left the roadway and became submerged in standing water in the median. No injuries or traffic delays have been reported.

To see a live look at traffic conditions, visit Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Traffic Cam by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, had an active warrant through the Hattiesburg Police...
Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

Latest News

The alert was cleared at around 6:53 p.m.
Wreck slowed NB traffic on I-59 around Laurel
The alert was cleared at 5:59 p.m.
Crash stalled SB traffic on I-59 near Ellisville
Law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.
Traffic Alert cleared for U.S. 98 at Cross Creek Pkwy
The crash occurred on U.S. Highway 49 before Classic Drive.
Traffic Alert cleared on U.S. Hwy. 49 north of Hattiesburg