Second Beaumont shooting suspect turns himself in

Holliman, 24, was involved in a shooting that took place on Railroad Street in Beaumont Tuesday...
Holliman, 24, was involved in a shooting that took place on Railroad Street in Beaumont Tuesday evening, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect who was involved in a shooting in Beaumont Tuesday has turned himself in to authorities.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Keaston Holliman, 24, turned himself in and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Beaumont police and PCSO responded to a shooting on Railroad Street Tuesday evening, where they learned a person’s vehicle was hit by a bullet in the rear of the vehicle.

Perry County Sheriff's Department(Perry County Sheriff's Department)

The victim told authorities that one of the suspects fired a couple of rounds from their vehicle while the victim was driving away from the suspect.

29-year-old Demarcus Mitchel, another suspect involved in the shooting, turned himself in to PCSO on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

