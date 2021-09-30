Win Stuff
School bus hits 18-wheeler on SB I-59

The 18-wheeler came to a stop and the school bus ran into the back of the truck.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus hit an 18-wheeler on SB Interstate 59 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department, the 18-wheeler came to a stop and the school bus ran into the back of the truck. It happened near the 93-mile marker on Interstate 59.

Officials said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injures were reported at this time.

