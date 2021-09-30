School bus hits 18-wheeler on SB I-59

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County school bus hit an 18-wheeler on SB Interstate 59 on Thursday afternoon.

According to Captain Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department, the 18-wheeler came to a stop and the school bus ran into the back of the truck. It happened near the 93-mile marker on Interstate 59.

Officials said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injures were reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.