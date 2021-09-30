Round 1 of Sanderson Farms Championship kicks off

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The first round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship is underway at the Country Club of Jackson.

Record crowds are expected this year as fans return to the PGA Tour for the first time following the pandemic.

The last four players in after Monday’s Sanderson Farms Championship qualifier are Quade Cummins, Grant Hirschman, Kyle Reifers, and Sam Saunders.

The additions complete a full field of 144 players, including Major winners Gary Woodland, a 12-time winner on the PGA TOUR Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, and Lucas Glover. They will join 2021 defending champion and 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia.

The players join past tournament champions Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Cody Gribble, Peter Malnati, Nick Taylor, Scott Stallings, Chris Kirk, and Bill Haas.

Also in the final field are 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker, 2017 Players Champion Si Woo Kim, and South Korean golfer Sungjae Im.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the variety and caliber of players in just our third year as a stand-alone event,” said Steve Jent, Executive Director of the Sanderson Farms Championship. “We are ready to show off this amazing field to the world.”

