Pregnant women in Mississippi account for nearly 10% of all COVID-19 deaths among expecting mothers in US

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC/WLBT) - The CDC is issuing its strongest guidance to date for pregnant women. They are urging pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes as 22,000 pregnant women have been hospitalized after contracting the virus --161 women have died.

Now even more alarming, nearly 10% of those deaths were reported in Mississippi.

Late Wednesday night the Mississippi Department of Health issued an alert. In Mississippi, there have been 15 reported COVID-19 associated deaths in pregnant people since the beginning of the pandemic, with eight occurring since the end of July.

New mom, Patience Buxton De Santiago lives just outside of Jackson, Mississippi. She is counting her blessings after she and her baby survived COVID-19. De Santiago’s son was delivered by emergency c-section two months early. She was released from the hospital on September 15 after spending a month in the ICU, and 11 days in a regular room. De Santiago shared her experience fighting the virus.

“Within days I was hospitalized after getting a positive COVID test,” she said. “And I took every precaution necessary. I was really, really stringent you know, with hand sanitizer, masks, etc. Barely going out and I still got it and you know being pregnant it almost killed us.”

De Santiago couldn’t see her baby for several weeks.

He was just released from the NICU.

De Santiago is still on oxygen and is now in physical therapy after being bedridden for so long.

The CDC released its strongest guidance to date regarding pregnant patients Wednesday. The CDC said 97% of the pregnant patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were not vaccinated. They say the vaccine is safe for patients to take during pregnancy.

The CDC also says pregnant people are at an increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from COVID-19. They say the vaccine can help pregnant patients avoid severe illness and hospitalization.

