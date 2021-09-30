Win Stuff
Plans being finalized for Hattiesburg Veterans Day Program

By Charles Herrington
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Plans are being finalized for the annual Veterans Day program in Hattiesburg.

Organizers with the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee and the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association (AFTEA) say there will be a full series of events this year.

In 2020, due to the pandemic, many parts of the program were scaled back and the annual veterans parade was canceled.

This year’s activities will begin with the parade at 10 a.m., followed by the program at 11 a.m.

A luncheon at VFW Post 3036 will wrap things up.

Veterans who served in the Gulf region will be honored.

Also, the Veteran of the Year will be named.

Nominees for that honor are still being accepted.

“We’re in the process of doing that, we have a deadline for those submissions of Oct. 20,” said Sheila Varnado, chair of the Hattiesburg Veteran of the Year Selection Committee.

“It is our way, in this wonderful community of Hattiesburg, of spotlighting, on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, our Veteran of the Year for that current year.”

All applications for Veteran of the Year should be mailed to Colonel Sheila Varnado, P.O. Box 16958, Hattiesburg, MS, 39404.

You can also call Varnado at (601) 606-5209.

Among the honored guests at this year’s program will be World War II veterans from the 65th Infantry Division.

They are scheduled to be in town that week for a reunion at Camp Shelby.

