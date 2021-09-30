Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony

FILE - This Aug. 12, 2008, file photo shows United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller at the...
FILE - This Aug. 12, 2008, file photo shows United States' relay swimmer Klete Keller at the Beijing 2008 Olympics. The five-time Olympic medalist pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Keller faces 21 to 27 months in prison for his guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding.(AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge for storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and faces 21 to 27 months in prison.

Keller acknowledged in court records that he tried to obstruct Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, brushed away officers who tried to remove him from the Capitol Rotunda and yelled profane comments about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as he stood near officers wearing riot gear.

He also acknowledged throwing away the distinctive U.S. Olympic team jacket he wore during the riot and destroying his phone and memory card containing photos and videos he took inside the Capitol.

Keller, 39, who grew up in Arizona and now lives in Colorado Springs, competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He won two golds and a silver as a member of the 800-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and agreed to cooperate with authorities as part of his plea deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, had an active warrant through the Hattiesburg Police...
Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson
L to R: Demarcus Mitchell and Keaston Holliman
Perry Co. law enforcement looking for man in connection to Beaumont shooting

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers)...
Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
Time-lapse video shows Kilauea volcano in Hawaii come back to life on Wednesday.
Kilauea volcano eruption seen in time-lapse video