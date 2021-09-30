October declared ‘Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is usually known for its Halloween festivals and spooky tales.

Now the Hub City has declared it the “Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.”

“Every time that we can continue to elevate our quality of life through things to do for all ages, we continue to put ourselves in a bigger league,” says Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Barker says this helps bring his vision to life of turning Hattiesburg into a premier city here in the Magnolia State. He says if people continue to support the community as they do, the city can reach that status in no time.

There are a number of events to do just that during “The Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.”

“It starts at ‘Live at 5′ on Fridays, and you get to gather with a couple thousand of your closest friends. Then it’s Restaurant Week, or whether it’s pumpkin carving in October at the Keg & Barrell. Or whether it’s the Halloween parade on Hardy Street or the new haunted house at the Community Arts Center,” Barker says.

Several organizations and businesses came together to share how they can also help keep the city moving forward as a ceremony was held at Hattiesburg City Hall.

“It’s a great support of all of the different entities that are here, you know, whether there are fundraisers or just fun things to do. I think it just shows the true Hattiesburg spirit that the whole city is behind it,” says Downtown Hattiesburg Executive Director Andrea Saffle.

To kick off October, the city has put together a month-long scavenger hunt for the entire city.

Barker asks that folks continue to take covid precautions at each event in the month.

You can check out all the events on https://www.hattiesburgms.com/

