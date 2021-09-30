MSDH: Another 1,100 new COVID-19 cases recorded

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday that more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Thursday that 1,101 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Twelve deaths were reported, including one in Lamar County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 488,394 and 9,600, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,012 COVID-19 cases and 987 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,204 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,249 cases, 241 deaths

Jasper: 3,194 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,530 cases, 230 deaths

Lamar: 10,311 cases, 133 deaths

Marion: 4,131 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 2,021 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,360 cases, 70 deaths

MSDH also reported 454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,802,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,312,534 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,757,032 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.