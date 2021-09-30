Win Stuff
Man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash released on unsecured bond

Jeremy Lavelle Stringer
Jeremy Lavelle Stringer(Source: Marion County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect accused of killing a Marion County teen in a DUI crash earlier this year was released from jail this week on an unsecured bond.

Jeremy Lavelle Stringer, 35, is charged with DUI-manslaughter in the death of 14-year-old Miranda Jaqueline Trujillo.

Stringer is accused of driving the vehicle that fatally struck the teen while she was riding her four-wheeler along a Marion County highway in July.

Jail records show Stringer was arrested on July 12.

On Monday, Sept. 27, Marion County Justice Court Judge Brandon Rowell issued an order granting Stinger’s release from jail on a $200,000 unsecured bond.

Under the terms of his release, Stringer cannot leave the state, drive, use alcohol or drugs and must wear a GPS ankle monitor and stay at his parent’s home on Stringer Lane in the Foxworth community.

