Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 16-year-old was killed Wednesday in what was possibly an accidental shooting involving his mother, according to investigators with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at a home near Soso on Wednesday evening.

The news release said the shooting involved a mother and son and may have be accidental.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the teen as Jakeyleous Mykel Smith.

Hall said Smith was shot in the abdomen and rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center. Jakeyleous was pronounced dead at the hospital around 5:30 p.m., Hall said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.

