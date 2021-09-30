Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead

Garrick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
Garrick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.(Source: Jones County Jail)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former president of the Jones County Fire Council accused of embezzling money from the organization died Wednesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall.

Hall said William Lee Garrick was taken to the emergency room at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel and later transported to the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg on Wednesday night. Garrick was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

The death is still under investigation.

Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner issued this statement on behalf of the fire council.

“After a rough couple of months, we are met with shock and sadness over this news,” Bumgardner said. “We are wishing his family peace as they go through this difficult time.”

Garrick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail. On Sept. 1, Garrick was charged with two counts of embezzlement following his initial appearance in court.

During his court appearance, Garrick requested a public defender saying he could not afford an attorney.

The exact amount of money Garrick is suspected of embezzling has not yet been released; however, WDAM was told that deputies seized multiple items when executing a search warrant at Garrick’s personal residence.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Garrick was released from jail on Sept. 10, on a $60,000 bond.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, had an active warrant through the Hattiesburg Police...
Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother

Latest News

Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother
Three Mississippi colleges will split $1.7 million in federal grant money.
$1.7 million in grants headed to 3 state colleges