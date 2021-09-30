Covington Hospital hosting last community vaccine clinic Thursday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital will host its last scheduled community vaccine clinic Thursday.

It’ll be held at the Mount Olive Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered.

It will be the fourth community vaccine clinic held in September.

Five others were held at community centers around the county in August.

Both second and initial doses will be offered.

“We have some people from the first time around that need their second dose of the vaccine and from what I’ve heard, there are a few people who are ready to get their first dose that are going to come as well, so, we welcome those people,” said Clancy Sanford, marketing director for Covington County Hospital. “If you’ve decided you’re ready to take that step, we’ll be there for you.”

“We’ve seen a correlation, people are staying healthy for the most part and our numbers, as far as positives, are going down so, hopefully there’s a correlation there and we’re keeping people out of the hospital.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports that as of Wednesday, 43 percent of Covington County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MSDH reports that 49 percent of Covington County residents have had their first dose.

