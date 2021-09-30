Win Stuff
COVID boosters now offered at county health departments

Pfizer booster
Pfizer booster
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Access to COVID-19 booster shots just got a little easier.

You can now book your appointment for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine which is available at all county health department clinics.

Mississippi State Department of Health says booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

The shot is only for people who qualify.

You can get a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine if you are:

  • Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND
  • It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

And you must fall into one of the following categories:

Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic already offering the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Schedule your appointment here or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

