Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Corral, Young meet for No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 12 Mississippi

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral smiles after the team's 61-21 win over Tulane in an NCAA...
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral smiles after the team's 61-21 win over Tulane in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - No. 1 Alabama is set to face No. 12 Mississippi in an important Southeastern Conference Western Division matchup.

The Crimson Tide are led by quarterback Bryce Young. The Rebels are led by another star passer from Southern California in Matt Corral.

They’re the two early front-runners for the Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is a former Tide offensive coordinator under Nick Saban.

The two combined for the highest scoring SEC regulation game ever last season. Alabama won 63-48 but gave up the most yards in program history.

Most Read

Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
Garick, 42, was arrested on a charge of embezzlement on Aug. 31 and booked into the county jail.
Former Jones Co. Fire Council president accused of embezzlement dead
Jones Co. teen killed in possibly accidental shooting involving mother
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Latest News

Chandler Pittman, Southern Miss freshman
Chandler Pittman brings versatile skill set to USM
Chandler Pittman, Southern Miss freshman
Chandler Pittman brings versatile skill set to USM
Southern Miss falls to Alabama, 63-14
Tide rolls early and often to 63-14 win over USM
Southern Miss falls to Alabama, 63-14
Tide rolls early and often to 63-14 win over USM