Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Columbia, Sumrall get ready for region 7-4A rumble

By Taylor Curet
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall and Columbia are both well-known programs around the Pine Belt.

But they finally get a chance to familiarize themselves with one another on Friday in the region 7-4A opener.

The Wildcats enter Friday 4-1, their only loss coming by a touchdown to Class 6A’s Petal. The Bobcats are 4-0 after a come-from-behind, 41-35 win at Newton County.

Sumrall’s a challenge that we haven’t necessarily seen,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “They’re a spread to throw it and they’ve got an exceptional quarterback in the [John] Ford kid. They have some really great receivers and the [Cade] Dedeaux kid is a great player so we’ve got our battles. They’re playing really really good football right now. We get introduced to 4A with one of the better ones from our conference right out the gate.”

“They’ve been good since Chip’s got there for sure,” said Sumrall head coach Shannon White. “I’m not sure it’s their best team, it sure looks like it though, I can’t speak for them. In our eyes they are awfully good. They’re big and fast, long. They’ve got all the components of a great defense and an offense. It’s a challenge for our guys. We’ve played at a high level and we’re going to have to play at a high level this Friday.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lavelle Stringer
Bond set for man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash
The white pick-up truck was stolen from a Hattiesburg construction site.
2 ATMs ripped from the ground, stolen vehicle recovered
Skyler Prunera
Former police officer charged with rape in Jones County
Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, had an active warrant through the Hattiesburg Police...
Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson
Hattiesburg Police Department
HPD: Residential burglary caught on camera

Latest News

Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback
Columbia, Sumrall get ready for region 7-4A rumble
Seminary senior Ladarious Keys
Player of the Week: Seminary “Swiss Army knife” Ladarious Keys
Seminary senior Ladarious Keys
Player of the Week: Seminary "Swiss Army knife" Ladarious Keys
The Bulldogs outscored the Tornadoes 27-6 in the 2nd quarter Friday night on their way to a...
Big 2nd quarter helps Seminary past Purvis, 48-22