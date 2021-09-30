Columbia, Sumrall get ready for region 7-4A rumble

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall and Columbia are both well-known programs around the Pine Belt.

But they finally get a chance to familiarize themselves with one another on Friday in the region 7-4A opener.

The Wildcats enter Friday 4-1, their only loss coming by a touchdown to Class 6A’s Petal. The Bobcats are 4-0 after a come-from-behind, 41-35 win at Newton County.

Sumrall’s a challenge that we haven’t necessarily seen,” said Columbia head coach Chip Bilderback. “They’re a spread to throw it and they’ve got an exceptional quarterback in the [John] Ford kid. They have some really great receivers and the [Cade] Dedeaux kid is a great player so we’ve got our battles. They’re playing really really good football right now. We get introduced to 4A with one of the better ones from our conference right out the gate.”

“They’ve been good since Chip’s got there for sure,” said Sumrall head coach Shannon White. “I’m not sure it’s their best team, it sure looks like it though, I can’t speak for them. In our eyes they are awfully good. They’re big and fast, long. They’ve got all the components of a great defense and an offense. It’s a challenge for our guys. We’ve played at a high level and we’re going to have to play at a high level this Friday.”

