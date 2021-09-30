Child shot at Newton Elementary

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting with Newscenter 11. Sheriff Pennington says the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson. Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation, but stressed this is NOT an active shooter situation.

Newscenter 11 has a reporter on the way to the elementary school. We’ve reached out to Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick. We’ve also reached out to the Newton City School District for information. We’ll update this story as new information comes in.

