Chandler Pittman brings versatile skill set to USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles are young.

Head coach Will Hall pointed out Southern Miss’ entire backfield, including quarterback Ty Keyes, are freshmen.

He knows it will take time for USM to fully blossom but much of the talent has flashed already.

Freshman Chandler Pittman scored his first career touchdown Saturday at Alabama, catching a swing pass from Keyes and taking it 14 yards to the house.

Hall realizes the unique talent he has in Pittman, awarded Class 3A’s “Mr. Football” during his senior season at Magee. He plans to put Pittman all over the field – quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

“I came here to play, that was my intention,” Pittman said. “Just trying to learn everything - receiver. After the Grambling game coach Hall gives me a call and says ‘Hey man, we’re going to move you around a little bit, try to get you the ball in space.’ Once he called me I just knew that was an opportunity I had to take advantage of.”

“That’s one thing we told him when we recruited him is we have proven to be able to use guys like him throughout our career, everywhere we’ve been,” Hall said. “He’s a special talent but if he’s in the wrong environment, he cannot be seen using all those. For the next four years he’ll be in the backfield, out of the backfield, in the slot, catching the ball, handing the ball, running back kicks, playing quarterback. We’ll use all his skills.”

