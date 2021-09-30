Bobcats return home for another big test

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College passed test No. 4 with a grind-it-out, 35-23 win at Itawamba.

The Bobcats rise to No. 5 in the rankings, entering Thursday night’s clash with No. 14 Hinds at 4-0 (1-0 MACCC South Division).

The Eagles come to Ellisville after an improbable, comeback victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast. Hinds trailed the Bulldogs 24-0 at the start of the second quarter, storming back to win 42-37.

Test No. 5 for coach Steve Buckley’s crew will be a tall one, especially for the defense.

Jones allows just 15.5 points per game and 84.5 rushing yards per game – both marks rank second in the MACCC.

The Bobcats are also plus-ten in turnover margin, hauling in a conference-best nine interceptions.

“Film, watch film,” said Jones College freshman defensive back Travor Randle. “The more film you watch the better you are.”

“Hard work,” said Jones College sophomore nose tackle Zach Causey. “We come out here and practice every day and I feel like the work we’ve put in translates on the field. And just good coaching and good scheme going into the game.”

“We play a lot of guys on defense,” Buckley said. “Coach [Lytrel] Pollard and the defensive staff do a great job with schemes and getting these kids ready to play. It starts up front. I think we’re big, we’re physical up front. The back-end’s talented, we got a lot of guys that can run and make plays in the back-end that have a lot of experience. And our linebacking core’s been very, very steady for us. So, I’ve been very pleased with the defense.”

