Another rainy day is in store for the Pine Belt

We’re starting off your morning with some areas of light rain, cloudy skies ‚and temps in the low 70s. You’ll need to be sure to grab your umbrella as you head out the door again today. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with more scattered t-storms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Nicer weather will move in for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny for Friday afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s. The weather is looking good for those Friday Night Football Games with temperatures falling into the 70s during the evening hours. Saturday will be mostly sunny, which is good news because there are a lot of festivals happening around the area. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs topping out into the mid 80s.

Scattered storms will move back in for Sunday and Monday. Highs on both days will be in the mid 80s.

The sunshine will return by the middle of next week with highs in the low 80s.

