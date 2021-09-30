Win Stuff
Annual Dixie Electric Charity Golf Tournament raises money for the American Cancer Society

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, Sept. 30, more than 160 golfers gathered at the Laurel Country Club to raise money for the American Cancer Society and The Local Secret Meal Program for Children.

While the weather wasn’t ideal for golfing, the golfers paired off into 41 teams in the friendly competition for the top-tier winning positions and bragging rights.

Businesses from across the Pine Belt sponsored each hole on the course, and there were prizes for both First and Second place winners in each of the morning and afternoon flight competitions.

The Dixie Electric’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament is a favorite for golfers across the state, and it’s a hole-in-one in the fight against cancer.

Dixie Electric Power Association has a solid history of community involvement including educational events at local schools, volunteering with non-profit organizations, Stuff-a-Bucket food drives, and more.

