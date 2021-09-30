21 year-old Lucedale man dies in accident on Highway 26

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 21-year-old Lucedale man died in a fatal accident on Highway 26 Thursday morning.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a pickup truck traveling west collided with a log truck. When both vehicles made contact, the pickup truck flipped, causing the driver to be thrown from the vehicle. The log truck slid off the road and hit several trees.

Officials identified the victim as Cody Allen Rogers of Lucedale. Rogers received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol

