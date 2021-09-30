Win Stuff
18-wheeler wreck shuts down M.S. Hwy. 15 for hours

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHADY GROVE, Miss. (WDAM) - A wreck on Mississippi Highway 15 stalled traffic for several hours.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Around 3 p.m., Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision on Mississippi Highway 15 north of Formby Road. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single 18-wheeler involved and immediately began rendering emergency medical care and assisting with traffic control. 

According to Jones County Fire Council Spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the driver of the 18 wheeler sustained moderate injuries.

EMServ Ambulance Service responded to the incident and transported the driver to the emergency department.

Traffic on the Mississippi Highway 15 was completely shut down for about 3 and a half hours while crews worked to clear the wreckage. 

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jasper County’s Mossville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.

