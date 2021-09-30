Win Stuff
$1.7 million in grants headed to 3 state colleges

Three Mississippi colleges will split $1.7 million in federal grant money.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) – Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Southwest Mississippi Community College will split $1.7 million in grant funding to not only seek out potential students but retain those already enrolled.

United States Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and United States Congressman Michael Guest (R-Miss.) Thursday announced the award of United States Department of Education grants.

SMCC received an initial $592,000 grant through the Predominantly Black Institutions program to increase student retention through degree and training programs, with an emphasis on STEM-related instruction. 

ASU was awarded two Talent Search Program grants worth $554,570, while JSU received $277,375 for its Talent Search program.

“A college education can be a lifeline for students who are looking to advance their career opportunities,” Wicker said. “This set of grants will enable SMCC, Alcorn State, and JSU to increase their outreach and encourage more students to pursue higher education in our state.”

The PBI and Talent Search grants approved by the Education Department represent the first year installment for grants anticipated to extend for five years.

“These Mississippi institutions understand the challenges that their students encounter,” HYde-Smith said. “They have been awarded these grants to carry out programs that can help these students overcome barriers and access the higher-paying job opportunities available to graduates with certificates and degrees.”

In addition to a focus on student retention and degree achievement, SMCC will also improve remote learning and develop an Electrical Lineworker program to expand access to STEM programs for underrepresented students.

ASU and JSU will be able to reach hundreds of students through the Talent Search program by helping them graduate from high school and continue on to postsecondary education.

“I’m grateful the U.S. Department of Education recognized the incredible work of SMCC, Jackson State, and Alcorn State to educate young people across Mississippi,” Guest said.  “Increasing student retention is a critical part of our nation’s investment in our future leaders, and the emphasis on STEM programs will ensure these students are prepared for a successful career in many important fields of work.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

