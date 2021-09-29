Turtle Creek hosting Friday blood drive
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Turtle Creek Mall is sponsoring a blood drive to replenish the stock in Hattiesburg.
The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday near the “At Home Store’ at Turtle Creek Mall.
Spend your lunch hour saving lives and receive a coupon for lunch from Zaxby’s.
To sign up for an appointment, go online to www.RedCrossBlood.org, and use sponsor code “TurtleCreekMall” or call 1-800-Red-Cross.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.