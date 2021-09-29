Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted suspect was arrested Tuesday in Jackson for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, in Jackson just before noon.

HPD says Samson has had an active warrant through the department for second-degree murder, for his connection to the shooting death of Fredrick O’Neal “Neal” Paige Jr ., who was killed on 20 Broadacres Drive, near Club Nina’s, on May 19, 2019.

Samson has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Another suspect involved in the shooting, Sternell Johnson, also known as “KayNine,” was also charged with murder on Nov. 5, 2020.

Johnson was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of more than 25 firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, after being arrested in Hattiesburg on Aug. 12. 2020 , four days after being wanted for leading a car chase with Lamar County Sheriff’s Office deputies .

