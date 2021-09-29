Win Stuff
Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

By Michael Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Az. (KPNX) – A flashy orange color gave a lobster a second lease on life. The crustacean is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.

Carl Murray, the executive chef at Nobu Japanese restaurant, says he goes through about 100 lobsters in a week.

It was a normal shift for Murray, slicing up fine delicacies at the upscale restaurant until one particular lobster caught his eye.

“It was bright orange,” Murray recalled. “So, we were like, “OK, let’s take this one and put it aside.”

The restaurant named their new friend Matzo and called the aquarium to learn more.

Paige Hundley with Odysea Aquarium could barely believe what she saw because these orange-colored lobsters are rare.

Hundley has never seen one like this.

“It’s strange, to say the least,” she said. “You definitely question if it is truly an orange lobster.”

Since then, the restaurant has donated the lobster to the aquarium.

Soon, the lucky-colored crustacean will get her own spot in the desert oasis at the aquarium where she will be able to shine without fear of becoming caught or cooked.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

