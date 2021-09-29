Win Stuff
Powerball reaches $570 million

Mega Millions grows to $34 million; Mississippi Match 5 increases to $100,000
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000, and one for $50,000.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing, At $570 million, is the 8th largest in the game’s history and is the highest since January 2021. The Powerball jackpot was last won in Florida June 5.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $34 million, and the jackpot for Thursday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $100,000.

There are still Mississippi winners out there.
The Mississippi Lottery has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000, and one for $50,000.

Ramey’s at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville has become the most recent retailer to sell a winning ticket for Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, Sept. 25, drawing and is worth $150,000.

The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 22-23-37-62-63 with a Powerball of 19. The multiplier was 3.

Additionally, a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold for the June 5, 2021, drawing at Fast Mart 19 at 2782 Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg; while a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Circle K at 1860 Main St. in Madison for the Sept. 15, 2021, drawing.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid winnings.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

