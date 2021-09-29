Player of the Week: Seminary “Swiss Army knife” Ladarious Keys

SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a slow start to the season, Seminary exploded Friday in a 48-22 win at Purvis.

The Bulldogs grabbed the momentum from opening kickoff – which Ladarious Keys took 91 yards to the house.

“As soon as I got the ball, all I thought about was when coach Mitch [Evans] first said before we went out, ‘We’re going to go take this kick return back,’” Keys said. “As soon as I saw a crease I just took it.”

It was just the beginning of a huge night for Keys and the rest of the Bulldogs. Keys found the end zone four times – the 91-yard kickoff, a 58-yard run, a 32-yard run and a 16-yard reception.

The senior set the tone for a group that began the season hesitant as they tried to learn coach Evans’ new spread offense.

“Any time a kid can make some plays, especially in a new situation, it makes them feel better about what we’re doing and what they’re doing,” Evans said. “So [Keys] growing and feeling more comfortable about where we’re using him and how we’re using him I think helps him, too.”

Keys is able to make plays all over the field. He’s lined up at running back, receiver, quarterback and defensive back this season.

“It made me feel good,” Keys said. “I can be a better athlete. It just motivates me and keeps me going.”

The Bulldogs go on to region play. Friday is in the rearview mirror and the slate is swiped clean.

“I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” Evans said. “Those first five games are over, they really don’t matter anymore. These five that we’re getting ready to play are the ones that we gotta play our best football ‘cause those are the ones that count.”

Seminary (2-4) visits West Marion (2-3) on Friday to open region 8-3A play.

