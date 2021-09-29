Win Stuff
Petal School District tops in Mississippi

The Petal School District was named tops in the state.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) – Petal School District was ranked number one in the state, according to the NICHE 2022 “Best School Districts” rating.

The ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the United States Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.

Petal School District also received an A+/Overall NICHE grade based on academics, administration, clubs/activities, college prep, diversity, food, health/safety, resources/facilities, sports and teachers.

I could not be prouder of our district,” said Dr. Matt Dillon, Petal school district superintendent. “It’s always exciting to see the fruits of our labor. Our faculty, staff, and leadership work extremely hard to provide high quality educational opportunities for our students, and their hard work has paid off.”

Hardworking students and families have contributed to the district’s success, Dillon said.

”Our student body responds through the relationships with our teachers, and we have great family and community support,” said Dillon. “We’re number one because our people make a difference.”

