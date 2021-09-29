Perry Central alternative student charged for having gun on school property

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry Central High School alternative student has been charged after he was taken into custody from school property Monday morning after a handgun was found in his book bag.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, PCHS Principal Jerel Wade got information around 10:30 a.m. from an anonymous person of an alternative student possibly in possession of a handgun.

The information was passed to Perry County School Resource Officer Orrin Berry who was on campus. Berry and the school administration quickly made came in contact with the student and brought him out of the building.

When the school administration opened the student’s book bag, they found and seized the handgun and immediately placed him into custody.

PCSO did not find any evidence that the student had any bad intentions with the handgun during their investigation.

Since having possession of a handgun on school property is illegal, the Perry County School District took disciplinary actions towards the student.

The sheriff’s office has charged the student with felony possession of a weapon on school property.

The identity of the student cannot be released due to his age, and the case is being handled through the Perry County Youth Court.

