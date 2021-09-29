MSDH: Nearly 1,100 new coronavirus cases reported

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Wednesday that nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases had been added to the state rolls.

MSDH said Wednesday that 1,098 new coronavirus cases had been reported through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Fifty new deaths were recorded, with 28 falling between Aug. 26 and Sept. 28, including three in Jones County and one in each of Lamar and Wayne counties.

Another 22 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between May 25 and Sept. 21, including two in Wayne County.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 487,293 and 9,588, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 54,913 COVID-19 cases and 986 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,195 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,235 cases, 241 deaths

Jasper: 3,187 cases, 62 deaths

Jones: 13,499 cases, 230 deaths

Lamar: 10,293 cases, 132 deaths

Marion: 4,124 cases, 104 deaths

Perry: 2,021 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,359 cases, 70 deaths

MSDH also reported 440,450 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,796,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,310,134 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,757,032 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

