Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

More storms expected today and tomorrow

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Rain will be moving in later today so, be sure to grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with scattered t-storms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer as temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Expect more of the same for your Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up during the late morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Nicer weather will move in for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s.

Hit-or-Miss storms will move back in for Sunday and Monday. Highs on both days will be in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Lavelle Stringer
Bond set for man accused of killing Marion Co. teen in DUI crash
Nykeus Samson, 23, of Jasper County, had an active warrant through the Hattiesburg Police...
Second suspect in 2019 Hub City murder arrested in Jackson
Hattiesburg Police Department
HPD: Residential burglary caught on camera
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
Fishbein has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Seminary man arrested, charged with 3 counts of grand larceny auto

Latest News

Patrick's AM Forecast 9/28
Patrick's AM Forecast 9/28
First Alert Weather - WDAM7- Rex - 09/28
First Alert Weather - WDAM7- Rex - 09/28
First Alert Weather - WDAM7- Rex - 09/28
Foggy weather possible overnight
First Alert Weather - WDAM7- Rex - 9/27
First Alert Weather - WDAM7- Rex - 9/27