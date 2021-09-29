More storms expected today and tomorrow

We’re starting off your morning with cloudy skies and temps in the low 70s. Rain will be moving in later today so, be sure to grab your umbrella as you head out the door. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day with scattered t-storms firing up later this afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer as temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Expect more of the same for your Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will fire up during the late morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Nicer weather will move in for Friday and Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s.

Hit-or-Miss storms will move back in for Sunday and Monday. Highs on both days will be in the mid 80s.

