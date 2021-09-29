Miss. requests Major Disaster Declaration for Ida

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced that the State of Mississippi has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden for Public Assistance and Individual Assistance due to Hurricane Ida.

According to MEMA, Individual Assistance is for residents in declared counties as it includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help cover people recover from the effects of a disaster.

MEMA says the State is requesting Individual Assistance for the following eight counties:

Amite

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Pearl River

Pike

Walthall

Wilkinson

In those eight counties, 846 homes were affected by Hurricane Ida, with 11 being destroyed, 57 took major damage and 377 with minor damage.

Public Assistance is to support local governments and certain non-profits to recover from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and public infrastructure restoration, according to MEMA.

19 counties were included in the Public Assistance request as they met their thresholds with an estimated total of about $22.5 million worth of damages. Three of those counties are in the Pine Belt:

Amite

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Franklin

George

Hancock

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lawrence

Lincoln

Pearl River

Pike

Simpson

Walthall

Wayne

Wilkinson

President Biden must approve the federal assistance request for it to be available to local and county governments and certain non-profits.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, near Port Fourchon, La., as a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph.

The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes formed in Mississippi due to the storm, causing widespread damage to homes, businesses and power grids as well as killing three people.

